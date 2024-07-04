PM Sheikh Hasina to visit Spain this month, stresses on robust trade between two countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make a bilateral visit to Spain this month.

The visit is likely to take place on July 21-22 at the invitation of Spain’s head of the government, sources at the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

Earlier, the prime minister visited Spain to take part in multilateral events. It is anticipated that the visit will play a significant role in building closer relationship between Bangladesh and Europe.

Spanish Ambassador in Dhaka Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday and handed over the invitation letter.

The prime minister thanked her Spanish counterpart for inviting her to visit Spain through the ambassador.

During the talks, Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for robust trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Spain for mutual benefits.

“We want to enhance business between Bangladesh and Spain,” she said.

In this connection, she said her government is establishing some 100 special economic zones in Bangladesh.

“Spanish investors can also make investment there as we want to see more investments from Spain,” she said.

The premier also sought Spain’s support to Bangladesh for its post-LDC graduation period.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

According to Khan, the premier called on the Spanish envoy to take initiatives for boosting up his country’s investment in Bangladesh.

The meeting was also informed that there will be a negotiation for partnership agreement between the two countries which would start in September next, he said.

There are 60,000 people living in Spain at present.

The prime minister also called on Spain to take more Bangladeshis, especially, from its IT sector.

The Spanish ambassador said currently his country only imports RMG from Bangladesh while there is a Spanish investment in Bangladesh’s cement sector.

He also highly appreciated Bangladesh’s budget for this fiscal, saying the government has given importance on education and social safety net.

“This is very much important for us. Your increased interest and allocation in social safety net matched our country as well,” he added.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.