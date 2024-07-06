Jesy first Bangladeshi female umpire in Women’s Asia Cup

Shathira Jakir Jesy became the first Bangladeshi female umpire to officiate matches in Women’s Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka this month.

Jesy herself revealed the matter in her verified facebook page, saying that officiating matches in Asia Cup was a dream that finally came true.

“Alhumdulillah dream comes true, new mission Women’s Asia cup 2024 (Sri Lanka),” Jesy wrote in her facebook page, reports BSS.

“I am happy to announce that Bangladesh Cricket Board has selected me to officiate Women’s Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka. Everyone please keep me in your prayers.”

The Women’s Asia Cup will run from July 18 to 28 in Sri Lanka. A total of eight teams will take part in the regional tournament including Bangladesh.

In March this year, BCB appointed two female umpires-Jesy and Mishu Chowdhury for the first time in its history.