Youth arrested over raping child in Sunamganj

Police arrested a young man in a case filed over raping a 11-year-old child from Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday night.

The arrested man is Tofazzal, 22, a resident of Lakshmipur village under Lakshmipur union in the upazila.

Earlier, at 12:00 noon on Wednesday (July 3) Tofazzal went to the girl’s house and raped the victim as there was no one except the girl. Then, the girl tactfully fled from her house and took shelter one of her neighbour’s house.

The girl is now undergoing treatment at Sunaganj Sadar Hospital.

Later, father of the victim, filed a case with Dowarabazar Police Station on Friday night.

Following the case, police arrested the accused within a short period of time from Lakshmipur area in the upazila, said Badrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar Police Station.

The arrested have been produced before the court, the OC added.