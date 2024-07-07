Inflation lowers slightly to 9.72pc in June: BBS

The general point to point inflation rate in June, 2024, has slightly declined to 9.72 per cent due to the downtrend in both food and non-food inflation.

According to the monthly consumer price index released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the general point to point inflation rate in May was 9.89 per cent while it was 9.74 per cent in April this year, reports BSS.

According to the data of the BBS, the point to point food inflation has slightly declined to 10.42 per cent in June, 2024, which was 10.76 per cent in May, 2024.

The BBS data showed that the point to point non-food inflation rate also declined slightly to 9.15 percent in June down from 9.19 percent in May.

Besides, the general inflation rate at the urban level in June declined to 9.58 per cent while it was 9.81 per cent at the rural level.

At the rural level, the food inflation declined to 10.39 percent in June, down from 10.73 per cent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation also declined to 9.26 per cent in June as against 9.31 per cent in May this year.

In urban areas, the food inflation also declined to 10.54 per cent in June, down from 10.86 percent in May. The non-food inflation rate, also witnessed a slight declining trend with 8.98 percent in June which was 9.03 per cent in May last.

The national wage index rate witnessed a 7.95 per cent growth in June with 118.87 points against 7.88 per cent growth with 118.59 points in May.