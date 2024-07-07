JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The protesters took position at the Dairy Gate area around 11am on Sunday.

The blockade caused severe traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.

As part of their pre-scheduled programme, the JU students brought out a procession at 11am from in front of the university’s central library. Later, it ended at the Dairy Gate after parading some roads.

Touhid Siam, a student of 49th batch of International Affairs of the university, said, “We are blocking the highway to press home our four-point demand, including the reinstatement of the government circular issued in 2018 by canceling the quota system in government jobs.”