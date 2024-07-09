Bogura people refuse to accept transferred NBR official

A protest rally was held on Tuesday against the transfer of National Board of Revenue (NBR) first secretary (Tax) Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, who was accused of acquiring huge wealth through corruption, to Bogura.

The demonstration was organized by Bangladesh Youth Union Bogura District Branch which took place in front of the Tax Commissioner’s office (Region-1) in the Upashahar area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters demanded the dismissal of NBR official Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal and declared that he would not be allowed to serve in Bogura.

They vowed to continue their protests until the order of transferring the corrupt official to the Bogura Tax Commissioner’s office is revoked and he is dismissed from his position.

Aminul Farid, general secretary of the Bogura District CPB, said, “The country is currently witnessing a grand festival of corruption and looting. Billions of takas earned through corruption have been laundered abroad. It is due to the government’s support that the corruption have become reckless and uncontrollable.”

He further added, “Instead of confiscating the wealth amassed through corruption, the government has rewarded NBR’s corrupted official Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal by transferring him to Bogura. This exposes the government’s hollow stance against corruption. The transfer order of the corrupt NBR official to Bogura must be withdrawn. The continuous movement will persist until he is dismissed.”

On June 27, a Dhaka court, upon a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), ordered the seizure of the movable and immovable properties of Abu Mahmud Faisal, his wife Afsana Jesmin, and other associated individuals.

Following the court’s order to seize assets and freeze bank accounts, Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal was transferred from the NBR to the Bogura Tax Region-1 as Commissioner on June 30.