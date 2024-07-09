Benapole Custom House fetches record Tk 6,164.59cr revenue in FY24

The Benapole Custom House fetched a record Taka 6,164.59 crore revenue in the last fiscal year (FY24) which was also Taka 216.59 crore higher than the fiscal target of Taka 5,948 crore.

The revenue collection from the Benapole Custom House is also 6.53 percent or Taka 378.36 crore higher than the previous fiscal year FY23.

The revenue collection from the Benapole Custom House in FY23 was Taka 5,786.23 crore.

Officials at the Benapole Custom House said that the revenue collection from this house witnessed a significant growth due to realization of fine for false declaration, fixing accurate duty for following HS code, and for strengthening vigilance to prevent irregularities, BSS reports.

Talking to BSS, Benapole Custom House Commissioner Md Abdul Hakim said, “We’ve strengthened our vigilance for preventing irregularities on imports. We’ve also put emphasis on realizing duty through determining the real HS code after seeing the sample of products.”

Besides, he said that the overall revenue collection has increased due to the realization of arrear duty and resolving cases.

Customs officials said in the last fiscal year, higher revenues were collected from duty on fabrics, perishable items, truck chassis, motor parts and industrial raw materials.

The highest amount of revenues was collected from Power Grid Company BD, SMCL Niloy, and SM Corporation.