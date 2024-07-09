Hearing on Dr Yunus’s petition seeking cancellation of ACC case Wednesday

The hearing on Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus’s revision petition that sought the cancellation of charge farming order in a case filed over embezzling Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers’ welfare fund, will be held on Wednesday (July 10).

When the petition was submitted for hearing on Tuesday, the High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain passed this order.

Barrister Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun was present on behalf of the petitioner. He submitted the revision petition of Dr Yunus with the concerned branch of the High Court on Monday.

Earlier on June 12, Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 ordered to frame charges against 14, including Dr Yunus, for embezzling around Tk 25.22 crore from the Grameen Telecom welfare fund.

July 15 was fixed for the hearing on charge framing.

The 13 other accused in case are — Grameen Telecom MD Nazmul Islam, Director Ashraful Hasan, former MD Parveen Mahmood, Director, Najnin Sultana, Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and S. M. Hazzatul Islam Latifi, all serving as directors, along with Advocate Yusuf Ali, Advocate Zaforul Hasan Sharif, Mo. Kamruzzaman, President of the Union of Gramin Telecom Employees, Firoz Mahmud Hasan, General Secretary Kamrul Hasan, office secretary of the Employees’ Union office, and representative Mainul Islam.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on May 30 last year.