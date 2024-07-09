Jubo Dal gets new committee

The partial central committee of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has been announced where Abdul Monayem Munna made the President and Nurul Islam Noyon the general aecretary.

The announcement was made through a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir approved the partial committee in the direction of the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the press release said.

The other members of the committee are senior vice president Rezaul Karim Paul, joint general secretary Billal Hossain Tareq, organising secretary Kamruzzaman Jewel and office secretary Nurul Islam Sohel.