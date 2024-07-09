PM Sheikh Hasina urges Chinese businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon the Chinese business community to invest in Bangladesh’s main sectors for mutual benefits taking the benefits of the world’s most liberal investment regimes, saying, “It is time to invest in Bangladesh, and I am confident that with our hands joined, together we can achieve great things.”

“I encourage the Chinese business community to consider key sectors in Bangladesh. We welcome investments in our infrastructure, energy, and logistics sectors,” she said, reports BSS.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in a Summit on “Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China” held in Beijing.

Joining the summit on the second day of her four-day bilateral visit to China, she has urged the Chines leaders entrepreneurs, and investors to invest in larger volumes in Bangladesh’s potential sectors ICT, tourism, agro-processing industries and development sectors.

The summit was organized by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, BIDA, BSEC and CCPIT at China World Summit Wing, Shangri-La Circle, Beijing.

“We believe there is significant potential for Chinese investment, particularly in the energy sector, including renewable energy,” she said.

She went on saying that climate-resilient smart farming opens opportunities for collaboration in agro-processing industries, with buy-back arrangements with China.

She said they plan to establish three special tourism zones where China can invest in the real estate and hospitality sectors.