Will take strict action if create public suffering in name of movement: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said on Thursday that they will take strict action if quota protesters create public sufferings blocking road in the name of the blockade movement.

DMP Additional Commissioner KH Mahid Uddin warned the protesters while speaking at a press briefing at DMP media centre.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued a one-month status quo on the High Court’s judgment regarding the quota system in government jobs.