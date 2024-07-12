Woman, mother-in-law drown in Sunamganj haor

Sunamganj Correspondent : A young woman and her mother-in-law drowned reportedly while bathing in the Mugrain haor at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased Rezia Akter, 45, wife of Firoz Ali, and her daughter-in-law Pipasa Akter, wife of Haq Mia, were residents of Janiarchar village under the upazila.

According to locals, Rezia Akter along with Pipasa Akter went to bathe at their home’s ghat around 2:15pm. While bathing, Pipasa slipped and was swept away by the strong currents of the haor. When she screamed for help, Rezia jumped in to save her. Unfortunately, both were pulled under by the strong current and went missing.

Locals started rescue operation immediately after the incident using nets and found both women’s bodies in the middle of the water around 3pm.

Confirming the matter, Dharampasha Police Station sub-inspector Piyas Pal said that the legal action is being processed in this regard.