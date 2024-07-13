Students to hold mass march, place memorandum to president Saturday

The anti-quota activists will continue their movement until the government enacts a law in the parliament reforming it.

They will hold a protest march at 11am on Sunday, starting from Dhaka University premises and will place a memorandum to the President demanding reform in quota system in government jobs.

The leaders of ‘quota-reform movement’ announced the fresh programmes at a press briefing in front of Dhaka University central library on Saturday afternoon.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the student movement, said students from Dhaka University, Jagannath University, and the seven colleges will participate during this time.

Other district educational institutions will march towards the district commissioner’s offices in their respective districts to submit a memorandum to the president with the same demands.

Nahid Islam, another coordinator of the movement, said students’ strike will continue even if teachers return to class, students won’t. Students’ protest will continue until their demands are met and if there is no fair solution, it will turn into a larger movement.

The anti-quota activists also gave the authorities 24 hours to withdraw the case filed by police against unidentified students on allegation of assaulting the on-duty policemen and vandalizing their vehicles in Shahbagh during the ongoing quota reform movement on Thursday.

Besides, those responsible for attacking students will have to be brought to book within 24 hours.