Anarchists tried to create Sri Lanka type mayhem: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (July 31) said the anarchists had tried to create Sri Lanka type mayhem in the country during the recent quota reform movement and they planned to topple the government.

“Actually, they (the anarchists) planned to create Sri Lanka type violence and oust the government,” she said when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital, reports BSS.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said the recent movement centring quota reform was not a normal movement at all, rather at one stage it turned into almost a terrorist-like attack.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

The Prime Minister expressed her sadness and sorrow at the loss of lives and properties in the recent mayhem.

While talking about relationship with the neighbouring countries, she said that doors of Bangladesh are open for strengthening connectivity among Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Indian High Commissioner also expressed condolence for the loss of lives and properties.

He welcomed the steady restoration of normalcy and gradual resumption of economic activities in Bangladesh.

Pranay Verma said that India, as the closest neighbour, always gives support to the Bangladesh government and its people for the vision of a progressive and prosperous Bangladesh.

The successful visit of the Prime Minister in India achieved substantial outcomes which consolidated the past achievements and created a blue print for the future cooperation, he added.

“And based on the two countries’ national development visions, Vision 2041 for Bangladesh and Vision 2047 for India, both countries entered into a new era of cooperation,” the envoy said.

He said there will be cooperation in the fields of digitalization, green, joint development of satellite and other new areas of cooperation like blue economy, oceanography and fintech. “That means future-oriented partnership based on our people-shared aspirations for the future,” he added.