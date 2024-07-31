Quader leaves party office amid ex-BCL leaders ‘fake’, ‘fake’ slogans

Expressing strong resentment, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday (July 31) morning left an opinion-sharing meeting with former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders amid a pandemonium and slogans chanted against him.

Quader hurriedly left the venue of the meeting when the former BCL leaders chanted ‘fake,’ ‘fake’ slogans against him at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Amid strong uproar from the former BCL leaders, Awami League presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque also left the party’s central office.

A pandemonium was created when AL general secretary Obaidul Quader started talking to journalists at the beginning of the opinion-sharing meeting.

Earlier, Awami League convened the opinion-sharing meeting and Obaidul Quader was presiding over it. Instead of paying heed to the speech of any former BCL leader, Quader started talking to journalists in front of him.

Just at that time, the second topmost leader of the party had to face uproar. Many started chanting ‘fake,’ ‘fake’ slogans against Quader from behind.

While leaving the venue of the meeting, many former BCL leaders expressed strong resentment. One of them said: “You’ve convened opinion-sharing meeting with us. You should first pay attention to our remarks. You should allow us to talk. Instead of doing it, you started talking to media. It is not justifiable.”

Earlier, many of the former BCL leaders started shouting when AL presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque entered the venue of the meeting. One of the former BCL leader shouted saying “Why he is here? His son has stood against the goverment. His son gives posts on social media against the government.”

In such a situation, Dhaka City South Awami League office secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz went down from the central office and put him on board of his car.