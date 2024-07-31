Minister investigated over London property income

A Treasury minister is being investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog over a failure to register rental income on a London property.

Tulip Siddiq, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, north London, is under investigation for the late registration of interests, according to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner’s website.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Tulip will cooperate fully with the Parliamentary Commissioner on Standards on this matter.”

Ms Siddiq is the first MP of the new Parliament to be placed under investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

Labour had previously told the Daily Mail that the failure to register the income was an “administrative oversight”.

Investigations into three former MPs which began during the last Parliament remain open.

Former Conservative MP Bob Stewart is being investigated for failing to declare an interest and an alleged lack of cooperation with the watchdog’s inquiry.

Ex-Tory and Reclaim MP Andrew Bridgen is being investigated over registration of his interests, while former Tory Sir Conor Burns is being investigated for use of information received in confidence.

During the last Parliament, the Standards Commissioner opened more than 100 investigations into MPs, the majority of which were resolved by “rectification” – a procedure that allows MPs to correct minor or inadvertent breaches of Commons rules.