Harun removed from DB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s additional commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun ar Rashid has been removed.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed the Daily Observer about the removal on Wednesday (July 31) night.

He said Harun ar Rashid was transferred to the Crimes and Operations Department at the DMP Headquarters from the Detective Branch.

Mohd Ashrafuzzaman, additional commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) of the DMP, was transferred to the DMP as additional police commissioner (DB).

Besides, Dr Kh Mohid Uddin, additional police commissioner (Crimes and Operations) of the DMP, has been transferred to the DMP as the additional police commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement).