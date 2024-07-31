Primary schools to reopen on Sunday

The government primary schools across the country will reopen on Sunday (August 4).

The authorities, however, decided that the schools in 12 city corporations and all municipalities in Narsingdi district will remain shut for the time being.

The primary and mass education ministry and primary education directorate have taken the decision after a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

A formal notice regarding this decision has also been issued.

The notification also states that during the ongoing curfew, district education officers will be able to coordinate class schedules based on local situation in their respective districts.

The city corporations where primary schools will remain closed are — Dhaka North and South, Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Cumilla, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Mymensingh.

On July 17, the government announced the closure of all the government primary schools, children welfare trust run primary schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education run learning centres, for an indefinite period stating safety of the children due to the violence centering the Quota Reform Movement.