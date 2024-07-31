Clean beauty: Patanjali’s Ayurvedic secrets for healthy skin

“Clean beauty” is a term that has garnered significant attention, with the skincare industry now emphasizing the use of products that are clean—in other words, products that won’t harm your health. While the concept of clean beauty is strongly supported by science, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian traditional medicinal system, goes beyond clean beauty by promoting a natural approach to both healthy skin and overall well-being. Ayurvedic science relies on natural ingredients with skin-nourishing properties. Here is a list of Ayurvedic herbs that can serve as a precursor to achieving healthy skin.

Turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric makes it a prominent natural Ayurvedic ingredient known for its scientifically proven benefits for healthy skin. Turmeric offers several advantages, such as evening out skin tone, reducing dark spots, and combating signs of aging. With its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric helps address skin conditions like psoriasis and acne and aids in fading skin scars.

Amla

A daily shot of amla juice in the morning can quickly provide you with clean, healthy, and youthful skin. The abundant Vitamin C in amla helps combat free radicals, reduce oxidative stress, and fight signs of aging. Amla also helps address acne and skin pigmentation. A DIY face mask containing amla helps remove dead skin cells and repair damaged skin. Try Patanjali amla juice daily to experience the benefits for yourself.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood is frequently featured as a key ingredient in skincare products that promise clear and healthy-looking skin. It helps brighten the skin, combat dark spots, acne, and wrinkles, and naturally promotes a healthier appearance. Mixing sandalwood powder with a bit of milk and honey and applying it daily to the skin can contribute to improved skin health.

Giloy

This Ayurvedic herb has recently gained popularity for its anti-aging properties, which help address fine lines, acne, dark spots, and wrinkles. Giloy also aids in detoxifying the blood and liver, which has a direct positive impact on your skin.

Neem

Neem’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make it a remarkable herb for healing various skin conditions, including burns, psoriasis, acne, and inflammation. Neem also helps remove toxins from the blood, similar to giloy, promoting clearer skin. Additionally, neem is known for supporting collagen production, which typically decreases with age, and helps reduce acne scars.