Celebrities demand trial of all recent killings

Popular celebrities from different sectors in Bangladesh took to the street on Thursday to extend solidarity with the students’ nine-point demands.

Defying rain, around 11am, the artists from different sections united at Farmgate in the capital with banners and festoons to stand by the students.

Popular actors, filmmakers and social media personalities including Amitabh Reza, Redoan Rony, Mosharraf Karim, Siam Ahmed, Azmeri Haque Badhon, were present, among others.

“People of the whole country are now talking about the same thing. And, when the people of the country have a just claim it, should be understood not to throw it away. It is not accetable that our brothers and sisters died, ” Siam Ahmed said.

Badhon said, “I am very upset now. If there is a little conscience in this situation, it is not possible for anyone to be okay. We are here today because we are with the students.”