Judicial Probe Commission to visit Rangpur Sunday

The newly formed Judicial Probe Commission is expected to visit Rangpur on Sunday (August 4) to investigate the deaths and injuries during the violence centering the recent Quota Reform Movement.

Commission Chairman Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman told reporters at its makeshift office on the Supreme Court premises in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

He said they will visit the places where Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed and five others lost their lives and will record testimonies of witnesses from August 5.

The recording of testimonies will begin at 9AM every day at Rangpur Circuit House.

The statements regarding the death of Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, will be recorded on Monday (August 5).

The statements on the deaths of Sazzad Hossain, Moslem Uddin Milon and Md Manik Miah will be recorded on Tuesday (August 6), and Md Merazul Islam and Md Abdullah Al Taher on Wednesday (August 7), he added.

The commission head Justice Khandake also informed that announcements will be made over loudspeakers in Rangpur from Friday to inform the people about the arrival of the commission.

He urged the people to come forward for the testimonies.

They will take action if anyone tries to create any form of intimidation against the people who will making statements and giving evidence to the commission, he added.

On 18 July, the government formed the judicial commission with High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman as its head to investigate the deaths and injuries during the quota reform protest from July 16 to July 21. The two new members are — Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury on Thursday.

The commission has asked to unearth the reasons behind the violence surrounding the protests and to submit its investigation report within 45 working days.