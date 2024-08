As a child, I always thought there was only one way to dress — a polka-dot print saree, matching sleeveless blouse, bulky glass that takes up most of one’s face, a chic bun, and a tiny dot at the centre of the forehead to complete the look.

Once I became an adult myself, the styles changed right before my eyes, and so I never actually dressed like the previous generation. My style changed with the times and the people around me.