PM Sheikh Hasina holds meeting with university VCs, college principals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a view-exchange meeting with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of the public and private universities, college principals and teachers at Ganabhaban on Saturday night.

The meeting was held for nearly three hours from 7:30pm to 10:20pm, PM’s Deputy Press Secretray MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation created following the anti-quota movement and the way out to overcome it, he said.

In the meeting, the teachers vowed to work in unison to save the students from the clutches of the evil forces, Emrul said.