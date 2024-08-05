Shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop.

He said scores more protesters were killed over the weekend. At least 13 police officers were also killed when a police station was attacked in Sirajganj district, he mentioned, reports UNB.

With a mass march on Dhaka planned for today, Turk said he is deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction.

“I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” he said.

In his statement, the UN Human Rights Chief said “accountability” for human rights violations – including for those with superior and command responsibility – is crucial.

The international community must make it clear that at this pivotal time, there will be no impunity, he said.

“The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full Internet access, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue,” Turk said.

The continuing effort to “suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force, and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence” must immediately cease, he added.

Turk did not mention the killing of ruling party men and vandalism and arson carried out targeting residence of ministers, MPs, and party offices.

Another policeman was killed in Cumilla, which he did not mention in his statement.