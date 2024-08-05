Somoy-Ekattor among 5 television channel offices attacked

Angry people attacked and vandalised several mass media houses including Ekattor TV and Somoy TV following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of premier in the wake of Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement.

They also damaged and set ablaze a dozen of cars kept in front of ATN Bangla Office at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Monday.

They attacked the station entering the ATN Bangla office. Though the broadcasting of the ATN Bangla was not suspended, it normal activities were affected.

A car was also set ablaze in front of another media outlet ATN News at Karwan Bazar. Journalists of the television alleged that chairs, tables, televisions and computers were vandalised entering the office.

Besides, motor vehicles kept on the ground floor of Somoy Television office at Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road were vandalised. The agitated people tried to enter the Somoy TV office but the security guards stopped them.

Besides, a car kept at the ground floor of Independent Television was vandalised. The angry people tried to enter the Independent Television office there, but the security guards barred them to enter.