Don’t be retaliatory or vindictive: Tarique Rahman

Applauding the brave students and masses for ensuring the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged all to celebrate the victory peacefully instead of taking the law into their own hands and indulging in any vindictive acts.

“Heroic congratulations to the brave students of Bangladesh at this glorious historical moment. I humbly request that the joy of victory is magnified when the defeated are safe to the victors,” he said in a statement, reports UNB.

The BNP leader further said, “Celebrate this auspicious time of victory, this historic moment of getting rid of the devil, calmly. Please don’t be retaliatory or vindictive. No one should take the law into their own hands.”

He also called upon all to remain alert and watchful so that the achieved victory does not go astray.

To reach the ultimate goal of the historical revolution of the masses, Tarique said a free, fair and impartial election must be arranged as soon as possible.

“Power must be transferred to representatives elected by the people. Every democratic political party of Bangladesh, including BNP, will cooperate to hold a free and fair election to establish a democratic Bangladesh without discrimination,” he said.

He said “killer Hasina,” who carried out genocide, was ousted through the historic revolution of the people in exchange for the lives of hundreds of martyrs.

“Through this historical revolution, it has been proved once again that no one can defeat Bangladesh if they are united regardless of party or opinion,” the BNP leader said.

He also conveyed sympathy to many students and people who were injured in making the historic revolution of the masses a success.

The BNP leader demanded the release of those arrested in connection with the movement and the withdrawal of all cases filed against them.

He hoped that the government (interim one) would take the first step so students could return to halls and classes, and appear for exams as usual.