24-hr ultimatum for Salahuddin’s resignation

Supporters of ‘Bangladesh Football Ultras’ have demanded the resignation of Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin, vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedi and women wing chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron.

Some members of the organisation went to Bangladesh Football Federation bhaban on Wednesday morning and submitted a written letter, it was learnt.

In a post on social media, Bangladesh Football Ultras’s president Aminul Bepari Shiplu said, “Salauddin was given a 24-hour ultimatum. If you don’t resign voluntarily, we will pull you down on Thursday (August 8). After 24 hours, the Bangladesh Football Federation building will be occupied.”