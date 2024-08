Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has resigned. He submitted his resignation to the President on Wednesday (August 7).

On October 8, 2020, AM Amin Uddin, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was appointed as Attorney General. He succeeded the late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

Amin Uddin served as a junior colleague of the late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam. He was born at Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar.