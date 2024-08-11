Ex-Noakhali MP, wife, son under navy custody

Members of Bangladesh Navy took Mohammad Ali, the former lawmaker from Noakhali-6 under their custody.

They also took Mohammad Ali’s wife Ayesha Ferdous and his son Ashiq Ali, chairman of Hatiya upazila parishad.

A team of navy, led by Hatiya camp commander, went to Charkailash residence of Mohammad Ali under Hatiya municipality and took the trio from there.

Ali’s wife Ayesha Ferdaus was also an MP of Awami League from Noakhali-6 in 10th and 11th national parliaments.

Ridwan, navy Lt commander, said, “There are allegation against the couple and his son for corruption.”