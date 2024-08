2 more advisers to the interim govt sworn in

Advisers Supradip Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy of the interim government took oaths on Sunday (August 11).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at Bangabhaban.

Now, the size of the interim government, so far, has reached 16, including the chief adviser.

Interim government Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus was present in the oath taking ceremony.