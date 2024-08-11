Media to be shut down if indulge in flattery: Adviser Sakhawat

Adviser for Home Affairs Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain has said media outlets will be shut down if they indulge in flattery.

“The media will be closed, if you indulge in flattery. I promise you if the media is flattering, then the media will be shut down.”

Sakhawat Hossain made this comment after visiting the injured police members at Central Police Hospital in the capital’s Rajarbagh area on Sunday.

“A country is submerged when the media foes not speak the truth.”

He said, “I saw what happened in the country through BBC. But our media said nothing had happened. If media outlets had reported the truth, police would not face this situation.”

“Police can no longer be used for political purposes. Police will operate according to the Police Commission. You give orders to the Police Commission, they (police) will abide by if the orders are good,” the Home Affairs Adviser said.

He also said those who used and exploited police force must face punishment.