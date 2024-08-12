Maj Gen Faizur Rahman new DGFI chief

Major General Md Faizur Rahman has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of DGFI (Directorate General of Forces Intelligence).

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday (August 12).

Major General Md Nasim Parvez has been appointed as the Commandant of MIST (Military Institute of Science and Technology), and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of Ansar-VDP, the press release said.