Four newly appointed judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court were sworn in on Tuesday (August 13).

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath to the four judges at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge around 10:45am.

Those who took the oath are Justice Jubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice SM Emdadul Haque.