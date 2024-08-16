4 more advisors sworn in to interim government

Four more advisors have been sworn in to the interim government at the Bangabhaban on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony, conducted by Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain, took place in presence of Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and other advisors at 4:10 PM on Friday.

The newly sworn-in advisors are Wahiduddin Mahmud, an economist who was an adviser to the 1996 caretaker government, Ali Imam Majumdar, former cabinet secretary who was appointed as special assistant to this interim government’s chief adviser on August 12, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former power secretary, and Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths to the advisers around 4:15 PM.

With their inclusion, the total number of advisors in the interim government has now reached 21.

Previously, 17 advisors were sworn in across three phases. On August 8, Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and 14 other advisors took their oaths. Three advisors, who were either in Dhaka or out of the country at the time, did not participate in that ceremony.

Later, on Friday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification distributing portfolios among the Chief Advisor and other advisors. Subsequently, on August 11, advisors Supradip Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy were sworn in, followed by Farooq-i-Azam on August 13.