Educational institutions reopen in full swing

All educational institutions of the country reopened on Sunday (August 18) in full swing after around one month.

Many points of the capital are witnessing severe traffic congestion due to the reopening of the educational institutions.

Educational institutions had been closed indefinitely since July 17 due to safety concerns arising from clashes during the recent job quota reform protests.

Initially, classes were scheduled to resume on August 4 in all government primary schools, except in the 12 city corporations and Narsingdi municipality, but this was also postponed.

Classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.