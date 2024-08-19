Stalemate with BCB president post to be resolved soon: Sports adviser

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan said discussions are going on to reach a solution about the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as its president Nazmul Hassan Papon is yet to show up following a student-led mass uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

News has been published in different media outlets that Papon, a lawmaker of Awami League has agreed to resign from the post of BCB president. However, the sports adviser said he has not yet received any official confirmation in this regard, reports BSS.

“I have heard about the resignation of the BCB president from different media outlets. But so far I have not received any official statement or confirmation in this regard,” the sports adviser said while addressing the media today at the Secretariat.

Stating that the matter of BCB is still under process, he said, “We are discussing this matter with various stake holders. I have asked former cricketers to reach a solution in this regard.

“I don’t want to comment before reaching a solution. I hope you will get good news as soon as possible,” he said.

Papon is believed to be in London with his family. According to the constitution, the president should inform the board in writing about the resignation which has to be approved in the board of directors meeting.

The meeting has to be called by the president, which he can do from outside the country. Any director present may preside over the meeting convened by the Chief Executive Officer. It is known that this meeting will be called if Papon sends his resignation letter.

According to the constitution, a quorum of nine is required to pass any decision. Even though most of the directors, who were involved with Awami League government are in the hiding now, there are still nine directors who can fulfil the quorum. Eight directors had already met Sports Adviser earlier to get his advice about the BCB as there are important tournament at home coming up.