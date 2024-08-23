Flood-related death toll rises to 13

The death toll from floods in the country has risen to 13, leaving more than 36 people affected after heavy rains caused major rivers to burst their banks in 12 districts across the country.

Among the deceased – four killed in Cumilla, three in Cox’s Bazar, two in Chattogram one each in Feni, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali and Lakhsmipur. Besides, two people remained missing after they were washed away by the flood water in Ramu upazila of Cox’s Bazar as torrential rains continued to wreak havoc across the district.

According to a Disaster Management and Relief Ministry , the causes of their deaths included electrocution, felling of trees and drowning.

In Cumilla, an Alim examinee named Khalid Mahmud died of electrocution in Laksam upazila on Wednesday while distributing relief among the flood-affected people.

Keramat Ali, 45, resident of Daudpur area of Nangalkot municipality, died on Wednesday (August 21) night when he went to catch fish near a local bridge. As he drowned, locals searched him and later found his body floating nearby. He was rushed to the local hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Rafi, 15, a resident in Chotra area of Cumilla city, died after getting electrocuted after touching an electric pole during rain on Wednesday.

Shahadat Hossain, 34, son of Kanu Mia of Sonakatia village of Chauddagram Upazila, died when a tree fell on his head while he was catching fish in floodwater during rain in Sonakatia Purbopara area in the district’s Chauddagram upazila on Wednesday

A child of Lakhsham whose identity is yet to be identified died after he was washed away by the currents of floodwater, according to Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Laksam Al Amin Hossain.

The victims of Ramu have been identified Amjad Hossain, 22, son of Chhayed Hossain; 10-year-old daughter of Nurul Kabir of Lambori Para of Fotekharkul Union of the upazila. Rabiul Alam, 35, son of Saleh Ahmed; and the missing persons was Coching Rakhine, 50, said Abul Kashim, a union parishad member.

The identity of the deceased in Feni, Chattogram, Noakhali and Lakshmipur could not be known immediately but the deceased Brahmanbaria was Subarna Akter , 19, of Birchandrapur village of Akhaura.

Flash floods induced by heavy rains and rush of water from upstream have caught millions of people off guard in 12 districts.

The districts are –Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Lakshmipur , Sylhet, Moulvibaza and Habiganj.

All the major rivers in the northeastern and eastern regions were overflowing.

Meanwhile, late Thursday, the flood protection embankment along the Gumti River in Cumilla has collapsed due to excessive rainfall and water inflow from India, affecting hundreds of families, said authorities.

The flood situation in Habiganj remained unchanged till Friday morning, it worsened in neighbouring Moulvibazar district as new areas are being inundated, said authorities.

In Habiganj, although the water levels in the Khowai River have slightly decreased, they continue to flow above the danger level at all points.

According to the Water Development Board’s control room, as of 9am Friday, the Khowai River’s water level is 191 cm above the danger level at Ballah Point, 153 cm at Shayestaganj and 165 cm at Machuliya in the Sadar upazila.