44 cases against Sheikh Hasina in 10 days

Cases are being filed across the country against the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several ministers, leaders and political allies of her party on various charges including murder.

Five more cases were filed against Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Narsingdi and Narayanganj on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary and former Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader are also accused in the cases.

In the last 10 days, 44 cases were filed against Sheikh Hasina.

On the day, a case of murder and attempted murder was filed against Sheikh Hasina with Ashulia and Ramna police stations in Dhaka. In view of the petition of the plaintiff, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka has directed the OC of the concerned police station to record the complaint of the two cases as a statement.