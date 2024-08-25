Finance Adviser urges US to invest more in Bangladesh

Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed urged investors from the United States to invest more in Bangladesh’s agriculture, energy, climate change-related and other sectors.

He made this call to the US while talking with reporters after a meeting with Helen LaFave, Chargé D’affaires of the US Embassy, Dhaka at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday (August 25), reports UNB.

“The US is very important for us,” the adviser said. “The US has a large investment in the coastal region of Bangladesh. You will see that there are investments in coastal areas including Bagerhat, Pirojpur. But they are helping in different areas including the agriculture sector.”

“The main point is that we have talked about investing more in agriculture, energy, climate issues and other sectors from the US,” he pointed out.

He said, “I have given special attention to the issue of flood. You know that they have some conditions, especially with the BGMEA and GSP, to meet the challenges in the private sector; they have been urged to fulfill them.”

Apart from this, “If they want to export our goods, to invest, either direct investment and joint investment, they will do it. There was a discussion about what can be done especially in the technical sectors including BASIS.”

The finance adviser said, “We told them we were in huge debt. But we have no debt with the USA. All the help they gave, but not the loan, was grand. From that point of view, we are not burdened by their debt. That’s why I asked them to help. They will soon help the agriculture sector.”