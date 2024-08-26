Coast Guard provides free medical aid and relief to flood victims in Moulvibazar

Lieutenant Commander Sabbir Alam Sujan, the media officer at the Coast Guard headquarters, shared this information on Monday, 26 August 2024.

He mentioned that the Coast Guard has continued rescue operations, medical assistance, and relief distribution for those affected by the severe floods.

As part of this effort, medical camps were set up in the flood-hit areas of Fulgazi in Feni and Chanpur and Gujarai in Moulvibazar.

The camps provided free treatment and essential medicines to vulnerable groups, including the poor, destitute, and children, along with distributing relief materials to the flood victims.

He further stated that the Coast Guard will maintain rescue, relief, and medical services until the flood situation returns to normal.