Tarique Rahman acquitted from defamation case in Gopalganj

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was acquitted from a defamation case filed in Gopalganj on 2014.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Shahadat Hossain Bhuiyan issued the acquittal order on Tuesday (August 27) afternoon.

According to the case details, on December 17, 2014, accusations were made that Tarique Rahman had made derogatory remarks about the Awami League.

Following this, Abdul Hamid, the then-president of Gopalganj District Chhatra League, filed a defamation case on December 21 of the same year with the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

After more than nine and a half years, the court has acquitted Tarique Rahman from the case. Additionally, the court has also acquitted the central president of the Secha Sebok Dal SM Jilani, and others from an assault case under Section 249 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Bench Assistant Swapan Kumar Ojha of Gopalganj Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court provided these details.