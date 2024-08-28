Death toll rises to 31, over 58 lakh people affected by flood

The death toll from the recent flood has risen to 31 with four more deaths in Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni district.

Among the deceased, twelve people died in Cumilla, five in Chattogram , two in Feni, six in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari and Lakshmipur districts and two people still remain missing in Moulvibazar district, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, told this at a press briefing at the Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

He said a sum of Tk 4.52 crore, so far, has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts

Besides, 12, 27, 554 families have been stranded in 73 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts–Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.

Moreover, 58, 22, 734 people have been affected in 528 municipalities or unions of these districts.

Meanwhile, at least 5, 40,510 people have taken shelter in 4,003 shelter centres while 39, 531 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry.

A total of 619 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.