Bangladesh champion beating Nepal by 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh U-20 National football team clinched SAFF U-20 Championship title for the very first time, thrashing hosts Nepal by 4-1 in final at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Bangladesh dominated the match with an impressive performance that secured their place as champions. They took lead in the first half’s added time with a goal from Mirajul Islam. Later, during the second half, goals from Mirajul and Rabbi Hossain Rahul extended Bangladesh’s lead to 3-0 by 70th minute.

However, Nepal managed to pull one back in 80th minute, but Bangladesh sealed the victory with a fourth goal during additional time.

The match’s opening half ended with the referee awarding 2 minutes of added time, during which Bangladesh broke the deadlock. Mirajul Islam was fouled outside the box, leading to a free-kick.

Mirajul’s superbly curved shot left the Nepali goalkeeper helpless as the ball struck the side post and landed in the net, silencing the home crowd.

Nepal dominated the first half in terms of possession and attacks, creating several scoring opportunities but failing to convert them. Bangladesh, though less dominant, utilized counter-attacks effectively, though they did not create clear chances initially.

Bangladesh doubled their lead just 7 minutes into the second half. A cross from the left flank was met by an unmarked Mirajul in the box, who headed the ball into the net. Nepal, now trailing by two goals, struggled to regain their rhythm as Bangladesh continued to assert control over the match.

In 70th minute, Bangladesh further extended their lead to 3-0 with a goal from Rabbi Hossain Rahul. Mirajul, the match’s standout player, provided the assist with a precise pass that Rahul finished with a neat shot across the goal.

Despite Nepal’s numerous attempts, they only managed to score in 80th minute when a loose ball in the Bangladesh box was headed in by a Nepali forward after a defensive error.

The closing minutes of the match were tense, with Nepal pushing hard to close the gap and game becoming increasingly heated. The referee added 10 minutes of additional time, during which Bangladesh scored their fourth goal, securing a comprehensive 4-1 victory and the championship title.