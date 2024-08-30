Contractual appointments of 2 press ministers in UK and US terminated

The contractual appointments of two Bangladesh press ministers at the the United Kingdom and the United States have been terminated.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday confirmed the cancellation of contracts for Md Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, UK, and AZM Sajjad Hossain, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, USA.

Ashequn Nabi, also a citizen of New Zealand, was the longest-serving press minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in London. He was first appointed on July 26, 2018.

His contract was renewed three times– in September 2020, November 2022, and March 2024.

His existing contract was scheduled to end on March 31, 2025.

On the other hand, AZM Sajjad Hossain is the youngest son of former Awami League lawmaker late Dr MA Kashem.

His mother Begum Hafizunnessa was the president of the then Madaripur subdivision Mohila Awami League.

He was attached to the Press Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from 2011 to 2020.