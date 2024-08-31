Hand over to police if anyone seeks rent using BNP’s name: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that a vested quarter is conspiring to foil the victory of students and people. They are tarnishing the image of our party spreading confusion. If anyone tries to seek rent using the name of BNP, please hand him over to police. BNP leaders and workers cannot seek extortion from people. Be cautious about them.

He made the remarks while addressing a relief distribution programme at Lalmai Choto Alampur High School ground in Comilla on Saturday (August 31) afternoon.

Referring to the interim administration Yunus, the BNP leader said the new government is just 22 days’ old. “It will have to give time so that they can hold a free and fair atmosphere for the next general election.”

Mentioning about the false cases, tortures and attacks during the rule of autocratic Sheikh Hasina government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have fought 15 to 16 years, and become victims of false cases and tortures. You have become desperate going door to door of the court. We have overcome that suffocating situation. But, we will have to protect our position and time. If we can hold a free and fair election and come to power through people’s votes, we will be able to resolve all our problems.”

BNP Chairperson’s adviser and former MP Monirul Huq Chowdhury spoke at the programme as the main speaker while central organising secretary Principal Selim Bhuiyan and central BNP’s Relief and Rehabilitation secretary Amin-ur-Rashid Yasin spoke at the programme as special guests.

With Lalmai Upazila BNP convener Masud Karim in the chair, the programme was also addressed by the central and local leaders of the party.