Joint operation begins tonight to recover illegal weapons

Joint forces set to commence a nationwide operation to recover illegal arms starting from 12 AM on Wednesday as the deadline for submitting legal and illegal weapons will end on Tuesday night.

Alongside this operation, efforts will also target drug trafficking and apprehend the involved.

Home Affairs Advisor Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the development during a press briefing following the first meeting of Law and Order Advisory Council on Tuesday afternoon.

The advisor mentioned that the meeting focused on discussing the country’s law and order situation and exploring measures to further improve it. “As you know, the deadline for submitting both legal and illegal weapons ends tonight. Therefore, the joint forces will begin their operation from Wednesday midnight to recover illegal weapons,” he stated.

Additionally, with the Hindu community’s largest festival, Durga Puja, set to begin on October 9th, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury assured that various measures are being taken to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly. “We are taking steps to ensure that Durga Puja is celebrated without any issues. We anticipate a peaceful celebration,” he said.

Regarding border issues, the advisor acknowledged ongoing challenges along Myanmar border, but did not elaborate further.

As he concluded, without taking any questions from the press, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury remarked, “You will see the government’s actions regarding arms recovery and other matters on the ground.”