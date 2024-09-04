Former IGP Shahidul on 7-day, Mamun on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court today (4 September) sent two former inspectors general of police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKM Shahidul Hoque, on remand in connection with separate murder cases.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akhtaruzzaman issued the orders, placing Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on an eight-day remand in the case of grocery shopkeeper Abu Sayed’s murder in the Mohammadpur area.

Shahidul Hoque was placed on a seven-day remand in another murder case filed over the killing of businessman Abdul Wadud during a protest led by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Dhaka’s New Market area.

Shahidul was arrested from the capital’s Uttara, while Mamun was arrested from Tejgaon earlier today.

After the arrest, Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of Detective Branch, told The Business Standard that the duo had been taken into DB custody.

Both of them were arrested in connection with cases filed against them over allegations of attacks, firing, and killings during the recent student protests, he added.

Shahidul Hoque served as IGP from December 2014 to January 2018. He went into retirement on 31 January 2018.

Abdullah Al Mamun was appointed IGP in September 2022. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August this year, his appointment was terminated.