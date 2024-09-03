Khaleda Zia acquitted from 5 cases

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been acquitted from five defamation cases filed against her.

The four cases have been filed by AB Siddique, president of Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad; and one has been filed by Gazi Zahirul Islam, former joint general secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists, during the Awami League tenure over derogatory remarks about Liberation War, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque on Tuesday dismissed four cases, while Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain dismissed the one.

Khaleda Zia’s lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder confirmed the matter.

Masud Ahmed said, “As the complainant failed to present in the court for a long time, we applied for withdrawing of the cases.”

The court accepted the application and acquitted Khaleda Zia.