Morsalin helps Bangladesh beat hosts Bhutan 1-0

Promising striker Sheikh Morsalin helps Bangladesh to beat hosts Bhutan by 1-0 goal in the first match of the two-match FIFA International Friendlies Series at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu Thursday evening.

With the day’s feat, FiFA international ranked 184th Bangladesh took 1-0 lead against their superior and FIFA ranked 182nd Bhutan in the two-match FIFA International series.

The 2nd and last FIFA International Friendly match between two teams will be held on Sunday (Sept 8) at the same time and same venue.

In the day’s match, promising striker Sheikh Morsalin put Bangladesh ahead in the very 6th minute by a cool push from handshake distance when a right wing cross of Rakib Hossain came his way slipping from the grip of Bhutanese custodian (1-0).

Morsalin also has the experience of scoring goal against Bhutan, reports UNB.

After the match, Sheikh Morsalin said, “we played a very good match (today) to win the game following the instruction of our head coach.”

“I am very happy to score the goal, assist by Rakib Bhai, we overcame the first match successfully and looking forward also to play good football in the next match” he added.

Bangladesh captain cum midfielder Jamal Bhuyan was not included in the day’s best eleven nd defender Topu Barman given the captaincy in the the day’s match.

Bangladeshi famed forward Rakib Hossain left the field with injury and Shahriar Emon replaced him in the match.

Bangladesh team, which reached the Bhutanese capital last Friday, started their preparations in Thimphu with first-ever mountain hiking near Buddha point in Thimphu Saturday morning.

They made their gym session at the team hotel Sunday morning, first on field practice session at the artificial turf of the Changjiji Stadium Sunday afternoon and prepared themselves at the match venue– Changlimithang Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Bangladesh team also made their practice sessions at match venue— Changlimithang Stadium– in Thimphu on Monday and Tuesday.

Bangladesh team first eleven : Mitul Marma, Topu Barman, Shakil Hossain, Bishwanath Ghosh, Saaduddin, Sohel Rana, Md Sohel Rana, Mohammad Hridoy, Faysal Ahmed Fahim, Sheikh Morsalin (Mojibur Rahman Jony) and Rakib Hossain (Shahriar Emon).