No accused has been caught in 30 years .Atek murder in London : girl’s press conference 

By Muhammed Shaheed Rahman :

Sensational murder of British Bengali businessman Atek in East London, United Kingdom: no accused has been caught in 30 years, daughter’s press conference demanding justice. The girl has been demanding justice for her father’s murder for three decades.

On September 18, 1994, British-Bangladeshi businessman Shah Ateq Hossain Salim was killed in front of his house in Eastham, East London. Since then, his daughter, business analyst Yasmin Hossain, has been demanding justice for her father’s murder from the UK police. This year, on the 30th anniversary of his father’s murder, he organized a press conference in London and again demanded justice.

He made this claim at a press conference organized at the London Bangla Press Club on Friday evening, September 20.

He said that the investigation of his father’s murder has stalled. Therefore, through this press conference, they want to put pressure on the British police to continue investigating the murder of the father. Yasmin Hossain’s husband Shahnoor Sobhan, uncle Emdad Rahman, cousin Russell Majumdar and Maulana Abdur Rahman Madani were present at the press conference.

While describing her father’s murder at the press conference, daughter Yasmin Hossain said that her father came to the UK with his family when he was 7 years old. His country house is Jagannathpur upazila of Sylhet. He was a successful businessman by the age of 30. They ran their family business Warlingham Tandoori in Surrey. He was a pious, philanthropic and family-friendly man. After working at the restaurant around 1.30 am, he was attacked when he reached home. As he got out of the car in the driveway of the house, two men stabbed him in the left side of the chest and fled. He called the emergency number 999 in a telephone booth next to the house in the state of bloody injuries. Then came back and knocked on the door of his house.

When Yasmin Hossain and her mother opened the door of the house, Ateeq Hossain entered the room with a bloody wound and fell on the floor. Police and ambulance arrived at the scene around 3 pm. But after taking him to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead. Before dying, he was able to say that he had been stabbed by two Asians. After the post-mortem, the funeral was held at the East London Mosque on November 7. After the funeral, he was buried at Woodgrange Road Cemetery in East London

Yasmin Hossain, 10 years old, two brothers aged 7 months and 7 years and mother have to live their lives in agony after the death of their father. They grew up through many hardships.

The police started an investigation but gave up after finding no solution to the murder. After 5 years, 10 years, 20 years since the murder, he continued to put pressure on the police in various ways. This time on September 18, on the 30th anniversary of the murder, the father held a press conference and demanded justice for the murder. He wants to see his father’s murder trial before he dies.

He said, 30 years have passed since the murder. Even if someone has any information about this, they may not have said it before. But the truth is never suppressed. One day it will be revealed. I hope the mystery of my father’s murder will be revealed one day. If anyone knows anything about this, please help me with real facts to establish the truth, to give peace of mind to a family. Keep your name anonymous and notify the police. He said that even after 30 years of the murder, his father’s memory has always faded. Father’s memory cannot be forgotten for a moment. They are still living in mental agony. Her father’s soul will rest in peace if the police arrest the accused and bring them to justice.

Yasmin Hossain also said that the police told him that the investigation of Atek Hossain’s murder is currently not underway. However, the investigation of any murder case is never stopped completely. The case was reviewed by the police’s Serious Crime Review Group on August 13. If any information comes to their hands, they will review it and if anyone has any information about the murder, they have asked to inform the police.